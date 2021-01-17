 Skip to main content
Jan. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Partly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Morganton will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.

