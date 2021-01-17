Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Partly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Morganton will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at mph. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 17, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
