For the drive home in Morganton: Mostly clear skies. Low 17F. Winds W at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Morganton residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It should reach a cool 46 degrees. A 25-degree low is forecasted. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Jan. 17, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
