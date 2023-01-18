Morganton's evening forecast: Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s tomorrow. It looks to reach a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 40 degrees. The forecast is calling for scattered showers. Most likely, the area will see rainfall tomorrow. Currently, there is 64% chance of precipitation in tomorrow's forecast. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 13 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Jan. 18, 2023 evening weather update for Morganton
So far, so snowless in the Mid-Atlantic this winter. By the week of Jan. 22, cities see inches of snow, on average. Joe and Sean take to the weather charts for next week. The two see a trio of storms for the week. However, only one may produce snow.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Morganton area Saturday. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Expect perio…
Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. It looks like it will be a moderate 63 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 40…
Morganton residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
The week of January 15 is historically the coldest time of the year for most of the Mid-Atlantic. Our Mid-Atlantic Meteorologists Joe Martucci and Sean Sublette says don't expect any polar plunges to mark the occasion, though. There's one storm that may bring snow to some. They'll tell you when and where.
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: A few clouds. Low 29F. Winds NW at 5 to 10 mph. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Mo…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine to…
Morganton folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix o…
Morganton's evening forecast: Clear. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Morganton temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in th…