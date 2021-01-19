 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Jan. 19, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: It might be a good day to bundle up indoors, with temperatures barely hitting . A -degree low is forcasted. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the north. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

States with the most extreme weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert