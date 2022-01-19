Jan. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening's outlook for Morganton: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Morganton area Thursday. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.