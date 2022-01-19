 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

Jan. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Morganton: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Morganton area Thursday. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert