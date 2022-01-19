This evening's outlook for Morganton: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Cool temperatures will blanket the Morganton area Thursday. It should reach a chilly 46 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. There is only a 24% chance of rain Thursday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the north. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 19, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
