Jan. 19, 2023 evening weather update for Morganton

Morganton's evening forecast: Clear skies. Low 39F. Winds W at 10 to 15 mph. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Morganton area. It looks like it will be a crisp 56 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 29 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 11 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.