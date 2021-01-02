Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 46F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall around a quarter of an inch. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 55 degrees. A 32-degree low is forcasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Models are showing a 22% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 2, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Morganton today. It should reach a chilly 49 degrees. 43 degrees is today's low. Plan on a rainy day.…
Morganton folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a cool 52 degrees. 29 degrees is today's low. We will see clear skies toda…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It should reach a chilly 54 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 d…
Temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. The forecast calls for it to be a moderate 61 degrees. Today's forecasted low tem…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 56 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees today. Expect…
Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 65 degrees. A 46-degree low is forcast…
Temperatures in Morganton will be cool today. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. …
For the drive home in Morganton: Mostly cloudy with occasional rain...mainly in the evening. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Cloudy skies. Low 38F. Winds light and variable. Morganton people will see temperatures in the 60s tomor…
- Updated
The year 2020 will be noted for some memorable and record-breaking weather.