Jan. 20, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Morganton's evening forecast: Partly cloudy skies during the evening will give way to cloudy skies overnight. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Morganton temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 55 degrees. 37 degrees is tomorrow's low. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Models are showing a 21% chance of rain tomorrow. Keep an umbrella handy, just in case! Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.

Local Weather

