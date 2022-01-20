This evening's outlook for Morganton: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . A 18-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Jan. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
