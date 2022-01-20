 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

Jan. 20, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening's outlook for Morganton: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good day to stay inside, with temperatures barely hitting 31 though it will feel much colder at . A 18-degree low is forecasted. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert