For the drive home in Morganton: Generally fair. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Morganton folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a crisp 53 degrees. A 35-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 2 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 20, 2023 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
So far, so snowless in the Mid-Atlantic this winter. By the week of Jan. 22, cities see inches of snow, on average. Joe and Sean take to the weather charts for next week. The two see a trio of storms for the week. However, only one may produce snow.
Cool temperatures will blanket the Morganton area Saturday. It looks to reach a bitter 43 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Expect perio…
Thursday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. The forecast calls for it to be a mild 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures tho…
Wednesday's forecast is showing mild temperatures. It should reach a pleasant 68 degrees. A 51-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine to…
Morganton's evening forecast: Clear. Low 24F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Morganton temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It…
Morganton folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a cool 57 degrees. 42 degrees is today's low. We will see a mix o…
Morganton's evening forecast: Light rain early...then remaining cloudy with showers late. Low 51F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60…
Morganton folks should see highs in the 50's today. It looks like it will be a brisk 54 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tod…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Clear to partly cloudy. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in th…
It's the middle of January and meteorologists in the Mid-Atlantic are tracking the tropics instead of snow this Jan. 16.