This evening in Morganton: Snow showers early. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 40%. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Morganton tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 42 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 23 degrees. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 2 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Jan. 21, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
It might be a good day to spend time indoors, with temperatures barely hitting 31. We'll see a low temperature of 25 degrees today. You may wa…
A dangerous winter storm combining high winds and ice swept through parts of the U.S. Southeast today, knocking out power, felling trees and fences and coating roads with a treacherous, frigid glaze.
- Updated
After slamming parts of the South and East, a winter storm moved Northeast Monday, while north-central states braced for brutal cold midweek. See the latest.
It will be a cold day in Morganton, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks like it will be a nippy 38 degrees. A 17-degree low is forecasted. …
Morganton's evening forecast: Snow showers before midnight. Becoming partly cloudy later. Low near 25F. Winds W at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of sno…
For the drive home in Morganton: Snow showers early will become steadier snow overnight. Low around 25F. Winds ENE at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Morganton today. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 41 degrees. 25 degrees is today's low. Mode…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Cloudy with rain developing after midnight. Low 42F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Cool …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Morganton today. The forecast calls for it to be a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperatu…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Cloudy. A few flurries or snow showers possible. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. It might be a good d…