Jan. 21, 2023 evening weather update for Morganton

Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Cloudy skies with periods of rain after midnight. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 80%. Looking ahead to tomorrow, Morganton residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks to reach a nippy 43 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 35 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 85% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 3 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com.