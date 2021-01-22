Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening's outlook for Morganton: Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Morganton folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a fairly high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.