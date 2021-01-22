This evening's outlook for Morganton: Clear skies. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Morganton folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 53 degrees. A 28-degree low is forcasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a fairly high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the north, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Jan. 22, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
