Jan. 22, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

Morganton's evening forecast: Clear. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Morganton folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a chilly 51 degrees. A 26-degree low is forecasted. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

