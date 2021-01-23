 Skip to main content
Jan. 23, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening in Morganton: Clear skies. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a crisp 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 38 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. There is a fairly high UV index expected Sunday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the south. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.

