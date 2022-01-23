 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 23, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

For the drive home in Morganton: Generally fair. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Morganton temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 51 degrees. 32 degrees is tomorrow's low. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.

