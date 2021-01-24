Morganton's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Morganton area. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 92% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southeast. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
