Jan. 24, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Morganton's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 37F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Morganton area. It looks to reach a crisp 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 46 degrees tomorrow. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Outdoor flowers and plants won't need watered tomorrow, as there is a 92% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southeast. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.