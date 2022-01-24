Morganton's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Morganton temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Jan. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
