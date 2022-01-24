 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

Jan. 24, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

{{featured_button_text}}

Morganton's evening forecast: Partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Morganton temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It should reach a crisp 57 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 28 degrees. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 5 mph wind conditions coming up from the west. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert