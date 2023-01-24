Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies and rain later during the night. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Temperatures in Morganton will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 24, 2023 evening weather update for Morganton
So far, so snowless in the Mid-Atlantic this winter. By the week of Jan. 22, cities see inches of snow, on average. Joe and Sean take to the weather charts for next week. The two see a trio of storms for the week. However, only one may produce snow.
We're half way through winter and many from New Jersey to North Carolina are still looking for their first accumulating snow of the season. Joe and Sean look to next week for wintry hope. However, we'll likely have to keep searching for snow.
