Jan. 24, 2023 evening weather update for Morganton

Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Partly cloudy skies early will give way to cloudy skies and rain later during the night. Low 34F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 100%. Temperatures in Morganton will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a chilly 49 degrees. 35 degrees is tomorrow's low. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Tomorrow's weather forecast is showing a 100% chance of precipitation. Don't plan on having much time for outdoor activities. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 5 mph.