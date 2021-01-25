 Skip to main content
Jan. 25, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening's outlook for Morganton: Cloudy with showers. Low 44F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's temperature in Morganton will be warm. It looks like it will be a comfortable 71 degrees. A 48-degree low is forcasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Models are suggesting a 24% chance of precipitation in Tuesday's outlook. Tuesday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from the west. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

Local Weather

