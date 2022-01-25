For the drive home in Morganton: Partly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable. Temperatures in Morganton will be cool tomorrow. It looks to reach a crisp 46 degrees. A 22-degree low is forecasted. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from northeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 25, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
