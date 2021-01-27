Morganton's evening forecast: Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall near a half an inch. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Morganton Thursday. It should reach a cold 43 degrees. A 24-degree low is forcasted. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. There is a medium-high UV index expected Thursday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 10 mph. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 27, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
