Jan. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

Morganton's evening forecast: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Morganton area Friday. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 82% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.

