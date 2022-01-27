Morganton's evening forecast: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Morganton area Friday. It looks to reach a brisk 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 23 degrees. Periods of heavy rain are predicted. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 82% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Jan. 27, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
