 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Jan. 28, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening in Morganton: Clear. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Morganton tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 24 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The UV index tomorrow is moderate. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from northwest. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Cleanup in California after rounds of severe weather

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert