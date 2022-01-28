Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Snow showers early. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Saturday, Morganton people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 34 degrees. 18 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Jan. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
- Updated
A bomb cyclone could hit the U.S. Northeast this weekend. Here's a look at terms like bombogenesis that meteorologists use to describe such big storms.
Morganton residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a nippy 44 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is …
Cool temperatures will blanket the Morganton area Friday. It looks like it will be a cool 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures th…
For the drive home in Morganton: Generally fair. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Morganton temperatures will reach the 50's …
Morganton's evening forecast: Partly cloudy early with increasing clouds overnight. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperature…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. It looks like it will be a cool 50 degrees. A 28-degree low is forecasted. It should be a fairly cloudless …
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Morganton area. It should reach a crisp 53 degrees. A 33-degree low is forecasted. Expect periods …
Temperatures in Morganton will be cool today. It looks like it will be a chilly 48 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees today. I…
Temperatures in Morganton will be cool today. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low rea…
Morganton's evening forecast: Clear. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Morganton folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. It should reach…