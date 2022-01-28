Jan. 28, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Snow showers early. Breaks in the overcast later. Low 21F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of snow 50%. Saturday, Morganton people should be prepared for temperatures just above freezing. It looks like it will be a cold 34 degrees. 18 degrees is tomorrow's low. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 13 miles per hour, coming from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.