Jan. 29, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening's outlook for Morganton: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Morganton area Saturday. It looks to reach a cool 46 degrees. 33 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect periods of sun and clouds. Saturday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the south, clocking in at 3 mph. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.