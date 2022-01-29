 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
Jan. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

Jan. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

{{featured_button_text}}

This evening in Morganton: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Morganton Sunday. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

Tags

Local Weather

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

Breaking News

News Alert