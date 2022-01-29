This evening in Morganton: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 19F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Morganton Sunday. It looks like it will be a crisp 47 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 29 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 7 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 29, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
