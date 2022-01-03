This evening's outlook for Morganton: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Morganton area Tuesday. It should reach a chilly 47 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 29 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's conditions are expected to be clear, so there shouldn't been too many clouds in the sky. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 3, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
