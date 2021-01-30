For the drive home in Morganton: Cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%. About one inch of snow expected. It will be a cold day in Morganton Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from SAT 10:00 PM EST until SUN 1:00 PM EST. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
Morganton residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Morganton Friday. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 de…
Highs in the 50's are expected today in the Morganton area. It should reach a brisk 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 37 degrees toda…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Plan o…
Temperatures in Morganton will be cool today. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Periods of…
Morganton residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. We will see …
This evening in Morganton: Clear. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Morganton tomorrow. It looks lik…
Morganton's evening forecast: Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 1…
Morganton's evening forecast: Partly cloudy in the evening. Increasing clouds with periods of showers after midnight. Low 37F. Winds light and…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Morganton area Saturd…