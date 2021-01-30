 Skip to main content
Jan. 30, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

For the drive home in Morganton: Cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%. About one inch of snow expected. It will be a cold day in Morganton Sunday, with temperatures in the 30s. It looks to reach a cold 39 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees tomorrow. The area will see heavy rain tomorrow. Rain is expected for this Sunday. Forecasting models show a 100% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northeast, clocking in at 4 mph. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from SAT 10:00 PM EST until SUN 1:00 PM EST. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.

