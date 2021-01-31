 Skip to main content
Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Rain showers early mixing with snow showers late. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 40%. Temperatures in Morganton will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.

