Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Rain showers early mixing with snow showers late. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 40%. Temperatures in Morganton will be cool tomorrow. It looks like it will be a chilly 45 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 7 mph. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 31, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
Morganton residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is…
Temperatures in Morganton will be cool today. It should reach a bitter 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. The area …
For the drive home in Morganton: Cloudy skies early followed by a mixture of light rain and snow overnight. Some mixed winter precipitation po…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Morganton Friday. It looks to reach a chilly 46 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 24 de…
Today's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 57 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 33 degrees today. Plan o…
Temperatures in Morganton will be cool today. It should reach a brisk 49 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 44 degrees. Periods of…
Morganton residents should expect temperatures in the 40s. It looks like it will be a cold 41 degrees. 23 degrees is today's low. We will see …
This evening in Morganton: Clear. Low 23F. Winds light and variable. Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Morganton tomorrow. It looks lik…
Morganton's evening forecast: Cloudy and damp with rain early...then becoming partly cloudy. Low 33F. Winds N at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 1…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Morganton area Saturd…