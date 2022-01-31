 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 31, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening's outlook for Morganton: A mostly clear sky. Low 27F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Morganton temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a crisp 52 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. Expect clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.

