Jan. 4, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening in Morganton: Partly cloudy skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, Morganton temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a brisk 53 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 30 degrees tomorrow. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. There is only a 24% chance of rain Tuesday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.