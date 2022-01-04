This evening in Morganton: Mostly clear skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low around 30F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. The forecast calls for it to be a cool 52 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 32 degrees tomorrow. Expect periods of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 6 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 4, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
