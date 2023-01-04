This evening's outlook for Morganton: A few clouds from time to time. Low 43F. Winds light and variable. Thursday, temperatures in the 60s are expected for the Morganton area. The forecast calls for it to be a pleasant 64 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 37 degrees. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. The Morganton area should see a light breeze, with forecast models showing only 6 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 4, 2023 evening weather update for Morganton
