Jan. 5, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Morganton's evening forecast: Mostly clear skies. Low 29F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Looking ahead, Morganton temperatures will reach the 50's tomorrow. It looks like it will be a cool 52 degrees. A 27-degree low is forcasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northwest. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.