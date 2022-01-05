 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 5, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening's outlook for Morganton: Partly cloudy. Low 32F. Winds light and variable. Morganton folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a brisk 51 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 82% chance of rain. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.

