Jan. 6, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: A few clouds from time to time. Low 26F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Morganton Thursday. It looks to reach a cool 48 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 32 degrees. We'll see sunshine tomorrow, but also cloud cover at times. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from the east. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.

