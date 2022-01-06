 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 6, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening in Morganton: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 70%. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Morganton tomorrow. It looks like it will be a bitter 39 degrees. A 20-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at 8 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.

