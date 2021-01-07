Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Rain...changing to snow late. Low 33F. Winds light and variable. Chance of precip 100%. 1 to 3 inches of snow expected. Temperatures will be just above freezing in Morganton tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a bitter 37 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 27 degrees. Rain is expected for this Friday. Forecasting models show a 90% chance of precipitation. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from northeast. Special National Weather Service Alert: Winter Storm Watch from THU 7:00 PM EST until SAT 12:00 AM EST. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Jan. 7, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
