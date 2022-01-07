This evening's outlook for Morganton: Clear skies. Low 21F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Morganton area Saturday. It looks like it will be a bitter 43 degrees. 28 degrees is tomorrow's low. It should be a fairly cloudless day. Tomorrow's forecast is calling for clear skies. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 2 mph wind conditions coming up from southeast. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Keep an eye on morganton.com for forecast information and severe weather updates.
Jan. 7, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
The whole gamut of winter precipitation is on the table, from freezing rain to heavy snow.
Folks in the Morganton area will see highs in the 60s today. The forecast calls for it to be a comfortable 66 degrees. Expect a drastic drop i…
This evening in Morganton: Cloudy with periods of rain. Snow may mix in. Low 37F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 100%. Rainfall poss…
- Updated
Also, a sharp divide in January temperatures is expected between a colder-than-average north and a mild South. From snow to storms, here's a roundup of today's weather news and forecasts across the country.
.
Temperatures in Morganton will be cool today. It should reach a crisp 48 degrees. A 24-degree low is forecasted. Scattered showers are in the …
This evening in Morganton: Rain showers early with clearing later at night. Some mixed winter precipitation possible. Low 23F. Winds WNW at 5 …
Cool, 40 degree weather is predicted for Morganton today. It looks like it will be a nippy 41 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 2…
The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Morganton Tuesday. It looks like it will be a chilly 47 degrees. A 30-degree low is forecaste…
There were years where blizzards swept in unannounced, covering huge swaths of the country in blankets of snow, while other years brought hurricane-force winds to cities and towns across the nation.
Morganton folks should see highs in the 50's today. It should reach a chilly 53 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a …