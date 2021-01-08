Jan. 8, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

For the drive home in Morganton: Some lingering evening flurries or snow showers. Cloudy early, becoming mostly clear after midnight. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Cool temperatures will blanket the Morganton area Saturday. It should reach a brisk 47 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 20 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. There is a fairly high UV index expected Saturday. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from northwest, clocking in at mph. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.