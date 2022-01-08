 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 8, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening's outlook for Morganton: Clear skies early will become overcast later during the night. Low 28F. Winds light and variable. Tomorrow's highs will be in the 50's. It looks to reach a crisp 51 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 31 degrees. You may want to stay in tomorrow, as there is a 97% chance of rain. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from southwest, clocking in at 6 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.

