Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: A mostly clear sky. Low 22F. Winds light and variable. Highs in the 50's are expected tomorrow in the Morganton area. It looks to reach a chilly 50 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 26 degrees tomorrow. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Sunday's UV index is medium. Seek shade during late morning through mid-afternoon. When outside, generously apply sunscreen, wear protective clothing, a wide-brimmed hat, and sunglasses. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching miles per hour, coming from southwest. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Jan. 9, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton
