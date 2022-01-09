 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jan. 9, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Becoming partly cloudy after some evening rain. Low 29F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 90%. The forecast is calling for cold temperatures in Morganton Monday. It looks to reach a cool 49 degrees. Expect a drastic drop in temperatures though, with a low reaching 22 degrees. Expect clear skies tomorrow. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with forecast models showing only 10 mph wind conditions coming up from northwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.

