Morganton's evening forecast: Mainly clear early, then a few clouds later on. Low 31F. Winds light and variable. Morganton folks should see highs in the 50's tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a chilly 58 degrees. Tomorrow's forecasted low temperature is 34 degrees. We will see clear skies tomorrow. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 4 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Stay in the know. Visit morganton.com for local news and weather.
Jan. 9, 2023 evening weather update for Morganton
Gov. Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in cleanup. Meanwhile, parts of the Midwest are dealing with snow, ice or tornadoes, and the South is recovering from strong overnight storms.
