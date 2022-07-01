 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 1, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening's outlook for Morganton: A few clouds from time to time. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Morganton area can expect a very hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Tomorrow's forecast brings 55% chance of rain, so you may want to bring an umbrella. High UV indexes are expected. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.

