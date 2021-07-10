Jul. 10, 2021 evening weather update for Morganton

Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds light and variable. The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton Sunday. It looks to reach a warm 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees tomorrow. Don't leave the house without an umbrella tomorrow! Sunday's outlook shows a 52% chance of rain. High UV indexes are expected. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. The area will see gentle winds tomorrow, with winds only reaching 7 miles per hour, coming from the south. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.