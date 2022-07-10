For the drive home in Morganton: Overcast. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Morganton area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 21% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.
Jul. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Morganton area can expect a sizzling hot day. It should reach a balmy 87 degrees. Today's forecasted low temperature is 69 degrees. Don't …
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
The Morganton area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfe…
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Morganton community. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
Morganton's evening forecast: Scattered showers and thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%. Hot temperatures are…
Tonight's weather conditions in Morganton: Partly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Looki…
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high …
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Don't l…
For the drive home in Morganton: Variably cloudy with scattered thunderstorms. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Hot temp…
Morganton's evening forecast: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's temperature …