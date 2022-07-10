Jul. 10, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

For the drive home in Morganton: Overcast. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Morganton area can expect a hot day tomorrow. The forecast calls for it to be a balmy 84 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. Partly cloudy skies are in the forecast. There is only a 21% chance of rain Monday, but check the radar before you head outdoors. The sunshine will be intense Monday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with winds reaching 3 miles per hour, coming from the east. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. For more daily forecast information, visit morganton.com.