This evening in Morganton: Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Hot temperatures are predicted tomorrow. It looks like it will be a balmy 85 degrees. A 67-degree low is forecasted. How likely is it that it'll rain on your picnic? The weather forecast calls for a 57% chance of rain. The sunshine will be intense Wednesday; high UV indexes are forecasted. The sun's rays will be intense. Stay in the shade as much as possible. Wear sunglasses, a hat and sunscreen when in sunlight. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast showing winds from the west, clocking in at 5 mph. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.
Jul. 12, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton
Related to this story
Most Popular
The forecast is showing warm temperatures for the Morganton community. It should reach a comfortable 72 degrees. We'll see a low temperature o…
Hot temperatures are predicted today. Temperatures are projected to be a quite blazing high of 95. Today has the makings of a perfect day to h…
The Morganton area can expect a very hot day. Temperatures are projected to be a quite sweltering high of 90. Today has the makings of a perfe…
The Morganton area can expect a very hot day. It looks to reach a warm 84 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 66 degrees today. Partly clo…
For the drive home in Morganton: Overcast. Low 64F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Morganton area can expect a hot day tomorrow.…
The forecast is showing a hot day in Morganton. It looks to reach a balmy 89 degrees. We'll see a low temperature of 69 degrees today. Don't l…
This evening's outlook for Morganton: Mostly clear skies. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Tuesday, Morganton folks should be prepared for h…
🎧 The Lee Weather Team talks about the biggest myths about tornadoes.
Morganton's evening forecast: Showers and thunderstorms likely. Low 69F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%. Tomorrow's temperature …
Morganton folks should be prepared for high temperatures. Temperatures are projected to be a scorcher today with temperatures reaching a high …