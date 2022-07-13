 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Jul. 13, 2022 evening weather update for Morganton

This evening in Morganton: Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds light and variable. Looking ahead, the Morganton area can expect a hot day tomorrow. It should reach a warm 87 degrees. A 66-degree low is forecasted. We will see a mix of sun and clouds. The sunshine will be intense Thursday; high UV indexes are forecasted. Be careful outside, especially during late morning through mid-afternoon. If your shadow is shorter than you, seek shade and wear protective clothing and generously apply sunscreen on exposed skin. Winds should be calm tomorrow, with forecast models showing 3 mph wind conditions coming up from southwest. This report is created automatically with weather data provided by TownNews.com. Visit morganton.com for more weather updates.

